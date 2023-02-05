Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

