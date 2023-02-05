Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,086 shares of company stock worth $978,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

