Joystick Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $34,122.27 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00224594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.10158279 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,076.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

