Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.39 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $19,448.65 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00222461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09948278 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,080.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

