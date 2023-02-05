Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.0995 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $26,981.53 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00223935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.10158279 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,076.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

