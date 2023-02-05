Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,179.70

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $69,179.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00048349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00224460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0089209 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $60,464.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

