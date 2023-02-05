Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.7 %

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.46 ($34.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.63. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($42.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

