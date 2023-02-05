Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,014,000. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 316,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 340.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 899.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $47.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

