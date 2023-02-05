ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 391.67 ($4.84).

ITM Power Stock Down 2.3 %

ITM stock opened at GBX 115.85 ($1.43) on Wednesday. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 441.38 ($5.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £713.82 million and a P/E ratio of -20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.45.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

