iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

