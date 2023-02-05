iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.