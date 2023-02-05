iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,054 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.