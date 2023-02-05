iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,630,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

