Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Position Boosted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

VGM stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

