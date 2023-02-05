International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

