Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

