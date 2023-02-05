Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,260 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,592,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,777,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 43,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $130,290.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 38,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $115,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 41,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $110,160.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 900 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,003 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $36,129.03.

On Thursday, January 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $57,350.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $2.96 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 23.85%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.