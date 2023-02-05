Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $39,100.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

