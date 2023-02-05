Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $12,895,271.12 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

