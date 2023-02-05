Insider Buying: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director Acquires $46,800.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Village Farms International Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.55.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Farms International (VFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.