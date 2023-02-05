Insider Buying: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director Acquires $46,800.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Village Farms International Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

