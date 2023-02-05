Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Buys $20,612.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 400 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $20,612.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,138.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

