IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,449 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.24 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.