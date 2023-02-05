IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

