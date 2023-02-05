Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Achieves $944.40 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $944.40 million and $12.24 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00024942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

