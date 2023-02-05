Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $476.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.65.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

