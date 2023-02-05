Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00044843 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $137.42 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00192283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,335,931 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

