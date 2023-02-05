Horizen Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.97 or 0.00047018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $146.22 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00197792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00074036 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,332,956 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

