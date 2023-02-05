Hop Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $193,548.88 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00424825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.75 or 0.28976334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00420492 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

