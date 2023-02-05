holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $150,624.52

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $29.79 million and $150,624.52 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.85 or 0.07079966 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024594 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06376153 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,887.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

