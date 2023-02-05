Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,275.18

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00424679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.22 or 0.28966371 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00427254 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars.

