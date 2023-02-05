HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $67.30 million and $727,116.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00222285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002840 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02417199 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $653,527.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

