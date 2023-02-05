HEX (HEX) One Day Volume Hits $16.34 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. HEX has a market cap of $22.31 billion and $16.34 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00424679 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.22 or 0.28966371 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00427254 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
