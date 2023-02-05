Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322,968.08

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $159.58 million and approximately $322,968.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00019027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00222904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.40908614 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $351,822.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.