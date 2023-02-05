Hedron (HDRN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Hedron token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 44% against the dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $88.44 million and $1.28 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

