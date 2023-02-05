Head to Head Comparison: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) & GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hologic and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hologic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic 22.17% 25.12% 13.33% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hologic and GE HealthCare Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic $4.47 billion 4.68 $1.30 billion $3.92 21.60 GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.75 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hologic.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hologic and GE HealthCare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic 0 8 7 0 2.47 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hologic currently has a consensus target price of $84.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Hologic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hologic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hologic beats GE HealthCare Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery. The Diagnostics segment consists of products used to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The GYN Surgical segment involves the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System, the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System, and the Fluent Fluid Management System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the Horizon DXA and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.