Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $164.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.