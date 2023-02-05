Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $164.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
Further Reading
