H2O DAO (H2O) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,471.50

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $88,471.50 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

