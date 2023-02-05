GYEN (GYEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $440,835.36

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and approximately $440,835.36 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

