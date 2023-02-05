GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $88.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

