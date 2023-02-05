GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a market cap of £58.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,320.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

