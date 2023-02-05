Grin Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $808,489.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00422489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00102406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00738085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00591638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00185548 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

