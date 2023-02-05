Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0675 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $924,040.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,894.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00417674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00099268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00728987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00584798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00195921 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.