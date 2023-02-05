Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 474,757 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Green Plains worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 330,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of GPRE opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

