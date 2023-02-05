Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 425 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.