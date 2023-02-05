Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 4.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

