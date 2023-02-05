Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.8 %

GILD opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

