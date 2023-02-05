Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $412.98. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

