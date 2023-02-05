Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

