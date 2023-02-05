Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after buying an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 553,444 shares during the last quarter.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
CHK stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chesapeake Energy Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
