GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 298.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 5,094,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

