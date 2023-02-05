GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 298.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
EAF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 5,094,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37.
GrafTech International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrafTech International (EAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.